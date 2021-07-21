 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Video: Karachi men shoot bull after it escapes, gets out of control before qurbaani

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

KARACHI: Slaughtering an animal is a tough job and the butcher needs to be very steady while preparing the sacrificial animal for slaughter.

On the first day of Eid, however, something went wrong when a bull was about to be slaughtered, a viral video of the incident shows. As a result, it escaped and gave its owners a tough time by running across the neighbourhood for several hours. 

The incident took place in the Scheme 33 area of the metropolis. While running for its life, the bull damaged several vehicles. Unable to get hold of the bull, its owners resorted to shooting it in the leg before finally getting a chance to sacrifice it.

Amir, who runs a meat shop in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, had last week told Geo.tv that in order to make some extra bucks, several people become 'seasonal butchers' during Eid.

He regretted that the trend sidelines professional butchers who slaughter animals throughout the year.

"I slaughter cows for Rs12,000 to Rs18,000, depending on their size, but you will find seasonal butchers who do the job for Rs8,000 or even Rs7,000," he said. "But they can never achieve the finesse of a professional."

More From Pakistan:

COAS Gen Bajwa celebrates Eid ul Adha with troops stationed near Pak-Afghan border

COAS Gen Bajwa celebrates Eid ul Adha with troops stationed near Pak-Afghan border
Govt working on bringing back 23 more Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia: FO

Govt working on bringing back 23 more Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia: FO
Abid Sher Ali's viral video: what happened at the Turkish restaurant?

Abid Sher Ali's viral video: what happened at the Turkish restaurant?
Nothing can sabotage Pakistan-China relationship, Sheikh Rasheed tells Chinese ambassador

Nothing can sabotage Pakistan-China relationship, Sheikh Rasheed tells Chinese ambassador
Maryam Nawaz never read a book in her life, expecting wisdom from her is next to impossible: Fawad

Maryam Nawaz never read a book in her life, expecting wisdom from her is next to impossible: Fawad
Former diplomat's daughter murdered in Islamabad

Former diplomat's daughter murdered in Islamabad
Another consignment of Pfizer vaccine arrives in Pakistan: NDMA

Another consignment of Pfizer vaccine arrives in Pakistan: NDMA
Delta variant accounts for 100% of cases in Karachi: research institute

Delta variant accounts for 100% of cases in Karachi: research institute
Probe into Afghan ambassador's daughter's alleged abduction near completion: FM Qureshi

Probe into Afghan ambassador's daughter's alleged abduction near completion: FM Qureshi
Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore

Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore
Journalist Asad Kharal arrested for firing at, beating police officials in Lahore

Journalist Asad Kharal arrested for firing at, beating police officials in Lahore
Karachi's political parties start flexing muscles for cantonment board elections

Karachi's political parties start flexing muscles for cantonment board elections

Latest

view all