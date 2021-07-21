Video: Karachi men shoot bull after it escapes, gets out of control before qurbaani

KARACHI: Slaughtering an animal is a tough job and the butcher needs to be very steady while preparing the sacrificial animal for slaughter.



On the first day of Eid, however, something went wrong when a bull was about to be slaughtered, a viral video of the incident shows. As a result, it escaped and gave its owners a tough time by running across the neighbourhood for several hours.

The incident took place in the Scheme 33 area of the metropolis. While running for its life, the bull damaged several vehicles. Unable to get hold of the bull, its owners resorted to shooting it in the leg before finally getting a chance to sacrifice it.

Amir, who runs a meat shop in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, had last week told Geo.tv that in order to make some extra bucks, several people become 'seasonal butchers' during Eid.



He regretted that the trend sidelines professional butchers who slaughter animals throughout the year.

"I slaughter cows for Rs12,000 to Rs18,000, depending on their size, but you will find seasonal butchers who do the job for Rs8,000 or even Rs7,000," he said. "But they can never achieve the finesse of a professional."