 
Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Dubai creates artificial rain to overcome hot weather

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

In a bid to overcome the excessively hot weather in Dubai, the government of the United Arab Emirates has created artificial rain, The Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

The rain was caused by using drones that flew into the clouds and released an electrical charge, thus stimulating them and causing downpours. The temperature in the desert city had lately reached 50 degrees Celcius. 

Artificial rain is part of a mission to increase rainfall in the UAE, which will increase the average annual rainfall by four inches. Per the report, due to rains, water has accumulated on various highways, thus making it difficult for people to drive.

On Sunday, the UAE's National Meteorological Agency also released a video of the heavy rains. 

It should be noted that the drone system to cause artificial rains is being led by Professor Maarten Ambaum of the University of Reading in England.

More From Amazing:

France's President Macron among potential Pegasus spyware targets: NGO

France's President Macron among potential Pegasus spyware targets: NGO
Pakistan Rangers, India's Boder Security Force exchange sweets on Eid ul Adha

Pakistan Rangers, India's Boder Security Force exchange sweets on Eid ul Adha

China's Henan province swamped after heaviest rain in 1,000 years

China's Henan province swamped after heaviest rain in 1,000 years
Fully vaccinated White House employee gets Covid-19 infection

Fully vaccinated White House employee gets Covid-19 infection
Covid cases surge in Asia as Delta wreaks havoc worldwide

Covid cases surge in Asia as Delta wreaks havoc worldwide
Tehran imposes curbs as Iran's Covid cases hit all-time high

Tehran imposes curbs as Iran's Covid cases hit all-time high
French Covid cases rising at unprecedented rate: health minister

French Covid cases rising at unprecedented rate: health minister
American ice cream brand, Ben & Jerry's, refuses to sell in occupied Palestine

American ice cream brand, Ben & Jerry's, refuses to sell in occupied Palestine
Validity of Saudi iqama, exit and re-entry visas extended to Aug 31

Validity of Saudi iqama, exit and re-entry visas extended to Aug 31
WATCH: Indian groom runs away from marriage ceremony after bride falls down

WATCH: Indian groom runs away from marriage ceremony after bride falls down
'Best day ever': Amazon's Jeff Bezos successfully concludes first space jaunt

'Best day ever': Amazon's Jeff Bezos successfully concludes first space jaunt
Suicide attack in Sadr City of Iraq leaves at least 35 dead, dozens injured: sources

Suicide attack in Sadr City of Iraq leaves at least 35 dead, dozens injured: sources

Latest

view all