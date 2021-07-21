Dubai creates artificial rain to overcome hot weather

In a bid to overcome the excessively hot weather in Dubai, the government of the United Arab Emirates has created artificial rain, The Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

The rain was caused by using drones that flew into the clouds and released an electrical charge, thus stimulating them and causing downpours. The temperature in the desert city had lately reached 50 degrees Celcius.

Artificial rain is part of a mission to increase rainfall in the UAE, which will increase the average annual rainfall by four inches. Per the report, due to rains, water has accumulated on various highways, thus making it difficult for people to drive.

On Sunday, the UAE's National Meteorological Agency also released a video of the heavy rains.

It should be noted that the drone system to cause artificial rains is being led by Professor Maarten Ambaum of the University of Reading in England.