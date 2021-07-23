 
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty next in line for court appearance after Raj Kundra?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Amid Raj Kundra's porn films racket case, it is speculated that wife Shilpa Shetty might also be probed by Mumbai court.

The star, who shares two children with her businessman husband, has found herself caught amid Kudra's illegal involvement in producing pornographic content.

"I take a deep breath, knowing that I’m lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," Shilpa took to her Instagram Story as she broke her silence after Kundra's arrest.

While it is conjectured that Shilpa might be called in for investigation as well, a police team claims that there are fewer chances of this happening because Shilpa was not involved in her husband’s dealings, as per their inquiry.

Raj Kundra was arrested earlier this week by the Mumbai Police under violation of several acts under Indian Penal Code.

