Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal announce birth of baby boy

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially parents!

Taking to his official Instagram account, uploading a joint post with his wife, Katrina Kaif, the Bad Newz actor posted a simple yet graceful card announcing the birth of their child.

Advertisement

Expressing “gratitude” the power Bollywood couple also revealed the gender of their bundle of joy.

“It is with immense love and gratitude we welcome our baby boy,” the card read.

As the news was announced on November 7, many fans and celebrities flocked to the comments section to express their happiness.

“Soooooooo happy for u two,” one fan wrote.

While another commented, “Heartiest congratulations to both of you.”

A third fan wrote, “Congratulations!!! May God bless you all always with the best!”

Some fans raved over the fact how the family of three is the number 7.

A fan made the reference, “Katrina- 16th July- 7, Vicky- 16th May- 7, their child- 7th November - 7. Wow.”

While another mentioned, “Love how everyone is number 7!”

Amongst celebrities Bipasha Basu commeneted: "Congratulations to both of you, Love to the little bundle of joy" adding Maniesh Paul: "Big big congratulations to both of you and the entire family."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif overall have remained quite lowkey about their pregnancy journey focusing on wellbeing and entering parenthood.

No serious medical conditions or hospital visits were reported either.