Asim Azhar's first solo track sparks Hania Aamir reunion rumours

Asim Azhar poses on his birthday party. — Instagram/@asimazhar

Soon after the release of the first song of his solo album, social media started buzzing about Asim Azhar’s reunion with Hania Amir, as the word ‘Haniyaaa!’ in the song grabbed netizens’ attention, leaving fans in a puzzle about what's next after back-to-back meetups of the two.

However, the first song, ‘Tere Bin Nahin Lagda’, was a sweet tribute to legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, but it forced everyone to heed the word “Haniyaa”, at which the video features the singer.

The song arrived amid speculation about the reunion of two stars after they were spotted gathering at Yashma Gill’s birthday party. Subsequently, Hania Amir was spotted on Asim Azhar’s birthday.

Just last week, he shared a teaser video of the album with nostalgic glimpses of childhood clips, old performances, and excerpts from his mother, actor Gul-e-Rana, talking lovingly about her son. All of this follows graphics that appear to show a track list for the new album.

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to pick out a fleeting shot of Hania Aamir, Asim’s once-rumoured partner. The clip from their viral 2019 performance at a fashion show appears under a possible song title, "Lost n Found".

It’s not the first time Asim has gone silent before a big reveal. He pulled a similar stunt before the release of his 2024 album "Bematlab", clearing his social media to make space for a new era.

With his album "ASIM ALI" set to drop on November 24, fans are bracing for what could be the singer’s most emotional and revealing project to date.