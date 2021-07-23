Pakistan Ulema Council calls for trial of heinous crimes in anti-terrorism courts

PUC Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi. — Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Friday called for the trial of cases involving abuse and violence against minors and women in anti-terrorism courts to ensure speedy justice and keep a check on such crimes.



In a joint statement, the ulemas sought the intervention of the chief justice and prime minister in this regard. They said that such cases, including that of Noor Mukadam most recently, have "disgraced the country".

PUC Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said a ruling for all crimes of such a heinous nature should be given within a set time frame and culprits should be taken to task without any delay.

Ashrafi, along with the ulema, mashaikh and religious scholars, including Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Noman Hashir, Allama Zubair Abid Mufti Mohammad Omar Farooq, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Mohammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Pir Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri and others, said that these cases "exhibit the growing intolerance in the society".

The statement said that the Pakistan Ulema Council has decided that its lawyers wing would "provide complete legal assistance to plaintiffs" and victims in cases of violence and abuse across the country, including in the Noor Mukadam and Usman Mirza cases.



