 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
APP

Pakistan Ulema Council calls for trial of heinous crimes in anti-terrorism courts

By
APP

Friday Jul 23, 2021

PUC Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi. — Geo News screengrab
PUC Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi. — Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Friday called for the trial of cases involving abuse and violence against minors and women in anti-terrorism courts to ensure speedy justice and keep a check on such crimes.

In a joint statement, the ulemas sought the intervention of the chief justice and prime minister in this regard. They said that such cases, including that of Noor Mukadam most recently, have "disgraced the country".

PUC Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said a ruling for all crimes of such a heinous nature should be given within a set time frame and culprits should be taken to task without any delay.

Ashrafi, along with the ulema, mashaikh and religious scholars, including Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Noman Hashir, Allama Zubair Abid Mufti Mohammad Omar Farooq, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Mohammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Pir Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri and others, said that these cases "exhibit the growing intolerance in the society".

The statement said that the Pakistan Ulema Council has decided that its lawyers wing would "provide complete legal assistance to plaintiffs" and  victims in cases of violence and abuse across the country, including in the Noor Mukadam and Usman Mirza cases.


More From Pakistan:

Noor Mukadam murder: PM has asked IGP to 'make no concessions' in probe, Shahbaz Gill says

Noor Mukadam murder: PM has asked IGP to 'make no concessions' in probe, Shahbaz Gill says
Journalist Asad Kharal remanded into police custody till Sunday

Journalist Asad Kharal remanded into police custody till Sunday
PM Imran Khan promises referendum for Kashmir if it wishes to be independent

PM Imran Khan promises referendum for Kashmir if it wishes to be independent
DG ISI in Beijing for strategic talks with Chinese officials: sources

DG ISI in Beijing for strategic talks with Chinese officials: sources
AJK election: Here are the five constituencies to watch

AJK election: Here are the five constituencies to watch
Pegasus spyware: Pakistan asks UN to probe phone hacking of PM Imran Khan by India

Pegasus spyware: Pakistan asks UN to probe phone hacking of PM Imran Khan by India
Returning officers will not go missing on July 25: AJK CEC

Returning officers will not go missing on July 25: AJK CEC
Sindh to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions from Monday amid spike in cases

Sindh to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions from Monday amid spike in cases
'Heartbroken' Meera announces to join PTI

'Heartbroken' Meera announces to join PTI
Last day of campaigning: PM Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto to address rallies in AJK

Last day of campaigning: PM Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto to address rallies in AJK
Karakoram Highway opened for all kinds of traffic: ISPR

Karakoram Highway opened for all kinds of traffic: ISPR
FM Qureshi arrives in Beijing for two-day China trip

FM Qureshi arrives in Beijing for two-day China trip

Latest

view all