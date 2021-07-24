 
Saturday Jul 24 2021
Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Folklore’s anniversary with a loving tribute

Award winning singer Taylor Swift recently turned to social media with a heartfelt note in tribute to Folklore’s first anniversary.

The singer shared the note to Instagram and captioned to read, “It’s been one year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler. With tall tall trees and salt air.”

“Where you’re allowed to wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost every day & no one will side eye you cause no one is around. It’s just you and your imaginary cabin and the stories you make up to pass the time.”

“To say thank you for all you have done to make this album what it was, I wanted to give you the original version of The Lakes. Happy 1 year anniversary to Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, Augustine, and the lives we all created around them. Happy Anniversary, folklore.”

