Fake Kimberly Kardashian, Kylie Jenner request unemployment claims in Detroit

The state of Michigan allowed fraudulent unemployment claims under Kylie Jenner, Kimberly Kardashian's name.

Looks like the state is having problems keeping up with their records amid COVID-19 since two girls, forging their identities as famous celebrities, were granted $7000 unemployment claims.

The address listed by the girls was Traverse City which is more than a thousand miles away from where the reality TV stars live in California.



Only a few days after the government authority granted the claims, they identified the fraud and called for further identification.



Since COVID-19 is surging in the state, the officials have confessed to approve thousands of fraudulent cases during the time.

