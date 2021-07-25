 
Sunday Jul 25 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s shocking connection to Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ laid bare

Experts recently stepped toward with revelations regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking connection to Netflix’s The Crown.

The revelation has been made public by Simone Ferriani, the Professor of Entrepreneurship at City, University of London and during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “This is no ordinary series. We are talking about one of the most successful titles ever in the history of Netflix.”

“A series that has become globally so wildly popular to drive up subscriptions, according to some estimates, by one to three percent alone (we are talking about five to six million new members).”

“Now, and here comes the key thing, the highly-anticipated final seasons five and six are those that will cover the Queen’s reign into the 21st century, including of course Megxit, arguably the event that captured most global headlines in the post-Diana history of the Royal Family.”

