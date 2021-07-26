 
Monday Jul 26 2021
Pakistan receives Moderna, CanSino coronavirus vaccine consignments

Monday Jul 26, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The second batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and a consignment of the CanSino vaccine reached Pakistan on Monday.

Three million doses of the Moderna vaccine have reached Islamabad, health ministry officials confirmed. The country has received the vaccine doses under the COVAX programme. 

The first batch of 2.5 million Moderna vaccine doses were delivered by the US earlier this month. 

This is the fifth batch of vaccines to be obtained under COVAX.

So far, Pakistan has received four consignments of various coronavirus vaccines under the COVAX programme apart from this recent one. They include shipments of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccine.

COVAX has pledged free COVID-19 vaccines for 20% of Pakistan's population.

More than 200,000 doses of CanSino vaccine reach Pakistan

Another 200,000 vaccine doses of the CanSino vaccine, too, reached Pakistan, according to the spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA spokesperson said the vaccine doses have been handed over to the Ministry of Health.

