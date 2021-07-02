 
Pakistan receives 2.5m doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from US

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday received 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccines donated by the US under the COVAX programme.

According to a US Embassy statement, this donation is part of the 80 million doses the United States is sharing with the world, delivering on its pledge to facilitate equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines, which are essential to ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The United States Mission to Pakistan is pleased to share these safe and effective vaccines with the people of Pakistan,” said US Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P Aggeler.

“These vaccines will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both our countries. A vaccinated public will also help bring back the economic and social interactions we all welcome. We appreciate the ongoing collaboration with the Pakistani government and our international partners to make this delivery and these goals a reality.”

In addition to today’s vaccine donation, the statement added, the United States has delivered nearly $50 million in COVID-19 assistance through their partnership with the Pakistani government.

This is the first shipment of the two-dose Moderna vaccines that the county has received. It is the third non-Chinese vaccine now available in Pakistan.

Earlier, the UK-made AstraZeneca and US-made Pfizer were being inoculated in the country alongside China’s Sinopharm, Sinovac and Cansino vaccines.

The vaccine will also be used for the those looking to travel abroad as Chinese vaccines are not approved in many countries.

Who should receive the Vaccine

  • People aged 18 years and older.
  • Pregnant and lactating women.
  • Those with comorbid conditions, e.g diabetes, hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, renal failure,
  • chronic liver disease, etc.
  • Those who have experienced a mild episode of COVID-19 in the recent past can receive the vaccine once the isolation period is completed.
  • Those with severe COVID-19 can receive the vaccine once they become clinically stable.
  • Those chronically immunosuppressed may receive the vaccine, though efficacy may be lower
  1. Post organ transplantation, the patient may receive the vaccine 3 months after transplantation procedure.
  2. Post chemotherapy, the patient may receive the vaccine 28 days after chemotherapy.

Who should NOT receive Vaccine

  • If you have had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) or an immediate allergic reaction, even if it was not severe:
  1. to any ingredient in an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (such as polyethylene glycol)
  2. or after getting the first dose of the vaccine, should not get a second dose of either of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
  • The vaccine is not recommended for persons younger than 18 years of age pending the results of further studies.
  • In general, persons with an immediate non-anaphylactic allergic reaction to the first dose should not receive additional doses, unless recommended after review by a health professional with specialist  expertise.

