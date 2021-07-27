 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson says she wasn’t ‘worthy’ of being invited to William and Kate’s wedding

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Sarah Ferguson touched upon not receiving an invite for the 2011 royal wedding of Kate and William
Sarah Ferguson touched upon not receiving an invite for the 2011 royal wedding of Kate and William

Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence about getting snubbed by the British royal family at the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

While in conversation with Town & Country, the Duchess of York touched upon not receiving an invite for the 2011 royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"I didn't think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding. I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal,” she said.

The children’s book author, however, was extended an invite for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018, being in better graces with royals.

Earlier, in an interview with People, she spoke about Princess Diana and how she would be proud of her sons, William and Harry, if she were alive today.

"I believe that Diana would be so proud of her boys … and she'd be so proud of her grandchildren,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan, Harry condemn racial and fiscal inequalities within the media industry

Meghan, Harry condemn racial and fiscal inequalities within the media industry

Horror flick 'Old' tops N. America box office, 'Black Widow' slides down to no. 3

Horror flick 'Old' tops N. America box office, 'Black Widow' slides down to no. 3
Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lili’s name added in line of succession after controversy

Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lili’s name added in line of succession after controversy

Britney Spears launches legal bid to remove father as her guardian

Britney Spears launches legal bid to remove father as her guardian

Ed Sheeran says he wanted to quit music after becoming a dad

Ed Sheeran says he wanted to quit music after becoming a dad
Kanye West’s long-awaited album DONDA to be released in August

Kanye West’s long-awaited album DONDA to be released in August

Lady Gaga sizzles in black dress and absurdly high heels as she steps out in NYC

Lady Gaga sizzles in black dress and absurdly high heels as she steps out in NYC
Venice Film Festival to take place next month with 28 movies vying for top prize

Venice Film Festival to take place next month with 28 movies vying for top prize
Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in white outfit during shopping in Monaco

Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in white outfit during shopping in Monaco
Henri Vernes, prolific writer of French adventure novels, dies

Henri Vernes, prolific writer of French adventure novels, dies
Prince Harry will never say goodbye to UK

Prince Harry will never say goodbye to UK
Kim Kardashian lookalike Tara Hanlon jailed for money laundering

Kim Kardashian lookalike Tara Hanlon jailed for money laundering

Latest

view all