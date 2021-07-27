Sarah Ferguson says she wasn’t ‘worthy’ of being invited to William and Kate’s wedding

Sarah Ferguson touched upon not receiving an invite for the 2011 royal wedding of Kate and William

Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence about getting snubbed by the British royal family at the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

While in conversation with Town & Country, the Duchess of York touched upon not receiving an invite for the 2011 royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"I didn't think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding. I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal,” she said.

The children’s book author, however, was extended an invite for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018, being in better graces with royals.

Earlier, in an interview with People, she spoke about Princess Diana and how she would be proud of her sons, William and Harry, if she were alive today.

"I believe that Diana would be so proud of her boys … and she'd be so proud of her grandchildren,” she said.