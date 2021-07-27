'Just try it. If you enjoy it, go for it': Malala to girls who want to play cricket

Malala Yousafzai during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai wants girls thinking of picking up a cricket bat and ball to just stop thinking and try it.



Malala, known for her activism for women empowerment and education, urged young women to believe in themselves.



In an interview with Sky Sports, she stated that women should never be discouraged from playing sports on the basis of their gender.

“Even today, when we see women cricket players playing in this stadium, they are sending a message to all girls out there that they can be in sports, they can be players, they can play any sport they want,” Malala stated in the video interview.



She added that we already have multiple women role models who are changing history and sports are no exception.

Malala expressed hope that we don’t limit women from dreaming – she encouraged girls to give it a try and "go for it" if they enjoy it.