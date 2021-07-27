 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
By
Web Desk

'Just try it. If you enjoy it, go for it': Malala to girls who want to play cricket

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Malala Yousafzai during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
Malala Yousafzai during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai wants girls thinking of picking up a cricket bat and ball to just stop thinking and try it.

Malala, known for her activism for women empowerment and education, urged young women to believe in themselves. 

In an interview with Sky Sports, she stated that women should never be discouraged from playing sports on the basis of their gender.

“Even today, when we see women cricket players playing in this stadium, they are sending a message to all girls out there that they can be in sports, they can be players, they can play any sport they want,” Malala stated in the video interview.

Read more: 'Boys assume girls are afraid to hit a fast ball': Malala on playing cricket

She added that we already have multiple women role models who are changing history and sports are no exception.

Malala expressed hope that we don’t limit women from dreaming – she encouraged girls to give it a try and "go for it" if they enjoy it.

More From Pakistan:

19-year-old Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to summit K2

19-year-old Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to summit K2
US ready to join hands with Pakistan to address challenges of climate change: John Kerry

US ready to join hands with Pakistan to address challenges of climate change: John Kerry
Noor Mukadam asked me to bring Rs700,000 to Zahir Jaffer's house: driver

Noor Mukadam asked me to bring Rs700,000 to Zahir Jaffer's house: driver
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal arrives in Islamabad

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan's COVID-19 fatality rate surpasses global level in July

Pakistan's COVID-19 fatality rate surpasses global level in July
Pakistan reports no new cases of polio in first six months of 2021: report

Pakistan reports no new cases of polio in first six months of 2021: report
Resignation of KP minister Hisham Inam Ullah Khan comes to fore

Resignation of KP minister Hisham Inam Ullah Khan comes to fore
Afghan soldiers who took refuge in Pakistan handed over to Afghanistan with dignity: ISPR

Afghan soldiers who took refuge in Pakistan handed over to Afghanistan with dignity: ISPR

8-year-old gets justice after court convicts father for rape

8-year-old gets justice after court convicts father for rape
CM House Sindh offices to close as coronavirus cases rise

CM House Sindh offices to close as coronavirus cases rise
Door-to-door coronavirus vaccination drive kicks off in Punjab's districts

Door-to-door coronavirus vaccination drive kicks off in Punjab's districts
Kashmir election 2021: PTI wins 25 seats as official results announced

Kashmir election 2021: PTI wins 25 seats as official results announced

Latest

view all