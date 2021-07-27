 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Matt Damon on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion: 'He deserves every happiness'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

The couple who reunited after 17 years went Instagram official on JLo's 52nd birthday recently

Matt Damon gushed about his close pal Ben Affleck reigniting romance with Jennifer Lopez. 

The couple who reunited after 17 years went Instagram official on JLo's 52nd birthday recently.

"I'm just so happy for him. He's the best," Matt told Extra at the New York premiere of his latest outing, Stillwater.

"He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them," the 50-year-old actor added. 

Earlier, when Matt was quizzed about Bennifer's rumoured relationship he had cryptically replied, "It's a fascinating story. I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

More From Entertainment:

Queen to strip Harry and Meghan of royal titles amid their attacks on monarchy?

Queen to strip Harry and Meghan of royal titles amid their attacks on monarchy?
Vikings: Katheryn Winnick reveals her favourite Lagertha quote

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick reveals her favourite Lagertha quote
New biography to detail Meghan, Harry's heartbreak over Prince Philip's demise

New biography to detail Meghan, Harry's heartbreak over Prince Philip's demise

Lady Gaga dresses all-white for tennis game during trip with boyfriend

Lady Gaga dresses all-white for tennis game during trip with boyfriend
Scott Disicks cancel appearance after requesting small-town bar for private jet

Scott Disicks cancel appearance after requesting small-town bar for private jet
Khloe Kardashian reveals the one advice she would like to give her 'past self'

Khloe Kardashian reveals the one advice she would like to give her 'past self'
Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest

Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest
Sarah Ferguson says she offered to give royal insight to ‘The Crown’ creators

Sarah Ferguson says she offered to give royal insight to ‘The Crown’ creators

Britney Spears’ mom supports her decision to remove dad Jamie as her guardian

Britney Spears’ mom supports her decision to remove dad Jamie as her guardian

Meghan Markle wanted herself to become a ‘brand’ at the time of royal exit

Meghan Markle wanted herself to become a ‘brand’ at the time of royal exit
Sarah Ferguson says she wasn’t ‘worthy’ of being invited to William and Kate’s wedding

Sarah Ferguson says she wasn’t ‘worthy’ of being invited to William and Kate’s wedding
Meghan, Harry condemn racial and fiscal inequalities within the media industry

Meghan, Harry condemn racial and fiscal inequalities within the media industry

Latest

view all