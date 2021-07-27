Matt Damon on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion: 'He deserves every happiness'

The couple who reunited after 17 years went Instagram official on JLo's 52nd birthday recently

Matt Damon gushed about his close pal Ben Affleck reigniting romance with Jennifer Lopez.



The couple who reunited after 17 years went Instagram official on JLo's 52nd birthday recently.

"I'm just so happy for him. He's the best," Matt told Extra at the New York premiere of his latest outing, Stillwater.

"He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them," the 50-year-old actor added.

Earlier, when Matt was quizzed about Bennifer's rumoured relationship he had cryptically replied, "It's a fascinating story. I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."