Cloudburst: What happened in Islamabad’s E-11 sector?

Water enters in homes after heavy rains in Islamabad' sector E-11

ISLAMABAD: At least two people, a woman and her child, lost their lives when water entered their homes following heavy rains in Islamabad's Sector E-11.



According to the affected family, four children and their mother drowned when a nearby drain overflowed and water entered their house.

The administration rescued three children, while one child and the mother drowned, the family added. An uncle of the deceased child told Geo News that water entered their house at around 6 in the morning due to which a wall in the backyard fell.



"Water accumulated in the basement of the house, drowning five members of the family, including four kids."

He said they started rescue efforts on their own while the administration reached the area after 8:30am.

Sources in the Pakistan Meteorological Department said that some areas in Islamabad received up to 330mm of rain in the last few hours.

Videos from Islamabad's sectors E-11 and D-12 show cars floating in gushing waters after heavy rains that lashed the federal capital for hours.

In a weather update on his official Twitter handle, the deputy commissioner said, “Cloudburst in Islamabad has caused flooding in various areas. Teams are clearing nullahs/roads. Hopefully we will be able to clear everything in an hour”.

Later, the DC announced that the Islamabad roads were clear for traffic.

However, Islamabad additional deputy commissioner was of the view that the nullahs started overflowing after three hours of incessant rains and then the water entered houses. Responding to a question about the death of a woman and her child, the officer said that they would not tolerate such negligence again from rescue teams.

Contrary to the deputy commissioner's statement, the Met office claimed that no cloudburst was reported in the jurisdiction of Islamabad. Islamabad received heavy monsoon rains, it said, adding that 123mm rain was recorded in the federal capital.

Taking to Twitter, the Met department said, “Islamabad and surrounding areas received heavy downpour of monsoon rainfall during the morning hours from 0500 PST till 0630 PST.”

Rainfall is likely to recite further and the situation at Nulla Lai at Katarian and Gawalmandi is returning to normal, it added.

Pakistan Army launches rescue and relief operation

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army troops were deployed in Rawalpindi after the local government sought the military’s help following incessant rains that triggered high flood in Nullah Lai.



“Heavy rains caused high water level in Nullah Lai and water accumulation in E 11, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

It said that army troops are busy in assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts.

Earlier, a spokesperson of the National Disaster and Management Authority said that after heavy rains in Rawalpindi and the danger of possible flooding in Nullah Lai, local administration and emergency services were alerted to deal with any emergencies.



Islamabad’s E-11 Sector does not come under CDA control



Meanwhile, sources told Geo News that the flood situation in Sector E-11 was created due to the poor performance of the management of a housing society.

“They do not have the machinery to deal with the flood situation,” sources said, adding that Islamabad’s sector E-11 is not managed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

They said that the CDA management has started drainage work from the area.