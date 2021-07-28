 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'head over heels in love with each other:' source

'They have insane, on another level, chemistry,' reveals insider 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cannot stop swooning over each other ever since they reunited. 

While they are vactioning in Italy as of now, an insider revealed their romance is getting serious.

"J.Lo and Ben's relationship is serious," the source told Entertainment Tonight.

"They have insane, on another level, chemistry. They are both super passionate and are head over heels with each other, just like they once were," they added.

Commenting about what fans could expect in the future, the insider revealed, "This time around, however, they both really feel like this is it. Everything feels 100 percent natural with them. Once they rekindled, it was like no time had passed."

"They couldn't be more in agreement. They feel at this point in their lives they were undeniably made for each other," the source continued. "Things between Ben and Jen have been easy and that's what makes their relationship work so well. They work seamlessly together and it's like their relationship hardly takes any effort."

"Nothing has been supremely difficult, and they don't tend to bump heads. They are always working as a team and they love that about each other and their relationship," the source concluded.

