Blake Shelton gives Gwen Stefani a new name during CMA Summer Jam performance

Blake Shelton - who began to perform "Happy Anywhere" - introduced her new wife as 'Gwen Stefani Shelton' during CMA summer jam performance as she joined him on stage for their duet.



Gwen Stefani, 51, surprised country fans on Tuesday during CMA's Summer Jam event in Nashville when she joined her new husband Blake Shelton onstage for a performance of their duet "Happy Anywhere."



Shelton, who continued to play guitar, introduced his wife by saying, "Gwen Stefani Shelton!" as the crowd started to clap.

Excited fans caught the special moment on video and shared it on social media.



And after a fan shared photos of Shelton at the performance, writing "Apparently Blake Shelton spent his honeymoon getting hotter," Stefani re-posted the tweet and wrote, "that's right gx."



The Summer Jam performance comes weeks after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot at his reach in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.