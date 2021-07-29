US embassy hands over 3 million Moderna vaccine doses to Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan (right) receiving Moderna vaccine doses from US Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P Aggeler in Islamabad during a handover ceremony on July 29, 2021. — Twitter

US had earlier provided 2.5 million Moderna vaccine doses to Pakistan.

Total donated jabs from US stand at 5.5 million.

This is evidence of strong ties between US and Pakistan, says SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan.

The US Embassy in Islamabad on Thursday handed over three million Moderna vaccine doses to Islamabad on behalf of the American government. The doses were donated in partnership with the COVAX facility and the UNICEF, a statement from the US Embassy in Islamabad said.

The donation was part of the 80 million doses the US is sharing with the world to facilitate equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines, which are essential to ending the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that in the last three days, Pakistan administered record vaccines jabs, with an aim to get 70% population inoculated by the end of this year.



The consignment had reached Islamabad on Monday, July 26, while it was officially handed over to the Pakistani government today. Earlier, Pakistan had received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the US which, according to Dr Faisal, is evidence of the strong ties between Islamabad and Washington.



"As President Biden has said, the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home," the embassy's statement further said.

US Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P Aggeler said: “The arrival of these three million doses is in addition to the 2.5 million doses the United States donated earlier this month to the people of Pakistan."

The US has delivered more than $50 million in COVID-19 assistance through its partnership with the Pakistani government, the statement further read.

Separately, Pakistan has also received 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine since May as part of the COVAX effort.

