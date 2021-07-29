 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Tory Lanez spotted near Megan Thee Stallion despite restraining order

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Tory Lanez spotted near Megan Thee Stallion despite restraining order

Tory Lanez was allegedly spotted near rapper Megan Thee Stallion despite her having a restraining order against him.

Multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that Tory was present as a surprise guest as DaBaby’s Rolling Loud performance and was spotted backstage at the same time as the WAP rapper.

However, Tory’s attorney told the outlet that he did not violate the terms of the order as he ensured that he would not cross paths with her.

"Though they both performed at the same music festival, Mr. Peterson went out of his way to ensure that he would not cross paths with Ms. Peete or otherwise violate the terms of the protective order," his attorney said.

The restraining order was granted to Megan on October 2020 after alleging that the Say It rapper had shot her in the back of her foot.

Part of the protective order also prevents Tory from speaking on the incident. 

More From Entertainment:

Eminem to host radio show to honour Detroit hip hop

Eminem to host radio show to honour Detroit hip hop
Simon Cowell pulls the plug on The X Factor after 17 years

Simon Cowell pulls the plug on The X Factor after 17 years
'He failed English language at Eton,' Lady Colin slams Harry's upcoming memoir

'He failed English language at Eton,' Lady Colin slams Harry's upcoming memoir
Gigi Hadid, her mother gush over Dua Lipa as the singer shares sneak peak of new music video

Gigi Hadid, her mother gush over Dua Lipa as the singer shares sneak peak of new music video

Meghan Markle planned 'an enormous amount' to marry Prince Harry

Meghan Markle planned 'an enormous amount' to marry Prince Harry

'No current plans' for another 'X Factor' series: ITV

'No current plans' for another 'X Factor' series: ITV
Video: Chris Hemsworth shows off his family focused ‘ultimate workout'

Video: Chris Hemsworth shows off his family focused ‘ultimate workout'
Rihanna enjoys $1 pizza slice during 4am outing with cousins

Rihanna enjoys $1 pizza slice during 4am outing with cousins

Little Mix honoured with wax statues at Madame Tussauds

Little Mix honoured with wax statues at Madame Tussauds

Priyanka Chopra hails Olympian Simone Biles for her courage and strength

Priyanka Chopra hails Olympian Simone Biles for her courage and strength

Alex Rodriguez unperturbed by Jennifer Lopez's St. Tropez trip with Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez unperturbed by Jennifer Lopez's St. Tropez trip with Ben Affleck

Latest

view all