Tory Lanez spotted near Megan Thee Stallion despite restraining order

Tory Lanez was allegedly spotted near rapper Megan Thee Stallion despite her having a restraining order against him.

Multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that Tory was present as a surprise guest as DaBaby’s Rolling Loud performance and was spotted backstage at the same time as the WAP rapper.

However, Tory’s attorney told the outlet that he did not violate the terms of the order as he ensured that he would not cross paths with her.

"Though they both performed at the same music festival, Mr. Peterson went out of his way to ensure that he would not cross paths with Ms. Peete or otherwise violate the terms of the protective order," his attorney said.

The restraining order was granted to Megan on October 2020 after alleging that the Say It rapper had shot her in the back of her foot.

Part of the protective order also prevents Tory from speaking on the incident.