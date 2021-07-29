Nazir Chohan falsely accused me, put my family's lives at risk: Shahzad Akbar

Akbar says Chohan ran "fake campaign"; put his life, his family's lives at risk.



"Chohan was arrested as a consequence of allegations proving true against him during investigations," says PM's aide

Chohan remanded into FIA custody till July 31.



Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Thursday said that Member of Punjab Assembly Nazir Chohan "falsely accused him" and then "continued to voice his claims openly".



The PM’s aide asserted that Chohan ran a "fake campaign" against him, "putting his life, as well as those of his family at risk".

"I lodged a complaint to the police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as a common citizen," said Akbar.

"Chohan was arrested as a consequence of allegations proving true against him during investigations, and I hope that I will get justice," he added.

Akbar said that if every citizen stands up for their rights, “all the extremist elements in society will be defeated".

Chohan remanded into FIA custody

Meanwhile, Chohan was handed over to the FIA on a two-day physical remand.



Earlier, the FIA team produced the MPA before Judicial Magistrate Yousaf Abdur Rehman at a Lahore district court.

The FIA submitted that the MPA was arrested in connection with a case registered under cyber laws. They requested the court to grant physical remand of the MPA for investigation.

The court accepted the request and directed the officials to produce the MPA on expiry of his judicial remand on July 31.



A case was registered against the MPA on the complaint of Akbar under Sections 11 and 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and read with Sections 298, 500, 505(C), 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 29 of the Telegraph Act.

Back-to-back arrests in two days

Chohan was arrested by the FIA on Wednesday, for the second time in two days.

A day earlier he was taken into custody by Lahore police in another case filed by Akbar. He was later released on bail the same day.

FIR against Chohan

A first information report (FIR), which had been registered on May 29, stated that given Akbar's work in regard to "ensure accountability", such allegations which brought Akbar's religious beliefs into question, were levelled by Chohan.

"The said offence has been committed to cause injury to the reputation, body, property and mind of the applicant and cause hatred in public at large towards the applicant which has endangered the life of the applicant," read the FIR.

Akbar's complaint followed a statement allegedly made by Chohan on television, a clip of which had gone viral on social media.



