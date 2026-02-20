Islamabad police suspend Dolphin Squad officers over alleged assault on couple

A collage of screengrabs take from the video showing alleged torture by Islamabad police's Dolphin Force. — Geo News

A video showing alleged police violence against a husband and wife in Islamabad has surfaced online, prompting swift action from authorities.

The footage, reportedly filmed by a local resident, appears to show members of the Dolphin Squad stopping a couple outside their home in the F-8 sector before physically assaulting them.

In the video, the man recording can be heard shouting for others to film the incident, claiming the officers were beating people without reason and even striking a woman.

According to police sources, the altercation began after Dolphin Squad personnel stopped the couple to check identification cards, which led to a heated exchange.

Following the emergence of the video, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi ordered immediate action, and all officers allegedly involved in the assault were suspended, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The IGP said that inappropriate behaviour and physical mistreatment of citizens are intolerable, adding that strict departmental action has been initiated against those responsible.

On the IGP’s instructions, a formal inquiry has been launched, while SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza has begun an investigation into the incident.

Police said further action will be taken in light of the inquiry findings.