Pakistan's fourth COVID-19 pandemic surge accelerating faster, active cases cross 60,000 mark

Daily deaths and cases continue to rise during fourth wave of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Country reports 86 more deaths from virus in last 24 hours

Positivity rate stands at 7.79%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hit another record-high day for COVID-19 cases, with the active number of cases crossing the 60,000 mark Friday morning.



Daily case and death counts continue to pile up as the fourth surge of the coronavirus pandemic accelerates in the country.



The National Command and Operation Centre's numbers showed that another 86 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 23,295.

After 58,203 tests were taken, the country saw 4,537 cases of COVID-19 reported in one day, the highest single-day case count since two months ago on May 1 when the country recorded 4,696 cases.

Read more: CM Sindh likely to okay two-week lockdown in Karachi



NCOC's stats placed the country's positivity rate at 7.79%.



According to the official portal, the number of deaths from coronavirus in the country has risen to 23,295 and the total number of cases has reached 1,024,861.

In addition to this, 1,489 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 938,843 while the number of active cases is 62,723.