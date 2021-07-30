 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Web Desk

CM Sindh likely to okay two-week lockdown in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 30, 2021

CM Sindh likely to okay two-week lockdown in Karachi

  • Provincial task force on coronavirus will mull over imposing a complete lockdown in Karachi today. 
  • COVID-19 infections have soared to an alarming level in Karachi.
  • If a lockdown is decided, educational institutions and inter-city and intra-city transport will also be closed down.

KARACHI: A decision on whether a two-week lockdown will be imposed in Karachi or not will be taken today during the provincial task force on coronavirus meeting at CM House on Friday.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will chair the meeting, with provincial ministers and healthcare experts in attendance.

For the first time, parliamentary leaders of political parties have also been invited to the meeting, sources said.

Read also: Why does Karachi desperately need a coronavirus lockdown?

The Sindh health department has recommended clamping a two-week complete lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic in Karachi as the positivity rate has gone beyond an alarming 30 per cent in the megacity.

Given the unsettling circumstances of the COVID-19 re-surge in Karachi, the task force has received a strong proposal to impose a complete lockdown in the metropolis.

Read also: Karachi’s coronavirus positivity rate surges to over 30%

Medical experts and the health department suggested halting inter-city and intra-city commute for two weeks.

Educational institutions have also been proposed to be closed for two weeks, sources said.

More From Pakistan:

PMC announces schedule for MDCAT, NLE 2021

PMC announces schedule for MDCAT, NLE 2021
Pakistan Army commemorates 94th anniversary of Chinese military at GHQ

Pakistan Army commemorates 94th anniversary of Chinese military at GHQ
Dr Ishrat Hussain resigns as prime minister's adviser: sources

Dr Ishrat Hussain resigns as prime minister's adviser: sources
Nazir Chohan falsely accused me, put my family's lives at risk: Shahzad Akbar

Nazir Chohan falsely accused me, put my family's lives at risk: Shahzad Akbar
Justice Isa, wife 'unwell' with COVID: sources

Justice Isa, wife 'unwell' with COVID: sources
Punjab governor refuses to sign bill allowing arrest of journalists, bureaucrats, lawmakers

Punjab governor refuses to sign bill allowing arrest of journalists, bureaucrats, lawmakers
AJK election: PTI prevails in LA-16; number of seats won rises to 26

AJK election: PTI prevails in LA-16; number of seats won rises to 26
Actor Mustafa Qureshi, wife Rubina Qureshi test covid-19 positive

Actor Mustafa Qureshi, wife Rubina Qureshi test covid-19 positive
General elections 'can happen at any time', Bilawal tells PPP workers

General elections 'can happen at any time', Bilawal tells PPP workers
Noor Mukadam case: Probe reveals Zahir Jaffer made several calls after murder 'to wriggle free of situation'

Noor Mukadam case: Probe reveals Zahir Jaffer made several calls after murder 'to wriggle free of situation'
Complete lockdown in Karachi expected as Sindh corononavirus task force meets tomorrow amid rising cases

Complete lockdown in Karachi expected as Sindh corononavirus task force meets tomorrow amid rising cases
No extension in summer vacations; Punjab schools to reopen on August 2

No extension in summer vacations; Punjab schools to reopen on August 2

Latest

view all