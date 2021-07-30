 
Friday Jul 30 2021
Orlando Bloom’s new project targets Prince Harry in rare public move

Orlando Bloom is reportedly rather close friends with his California neighbor Prince Harry but has decided to take on a project that is sure to irk the royal.

The move comes as part of a satirical dig against the entire royal monarchy via the new HBO Max show, The Prince.

The series portrays the royal family as simpletons, in a ‘spoiled and pampered’ light.

But the biggest jibe comes in the form of a scene featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, where the former royal is seen ‘praising’ the “smallest palace I’ve ever been in.”

This ‘dimwitted’ portrayal is voiced by none other than Orlando Bloom and features Prince Harry in a spoilt and clueless light.

During a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bloom shared his honest thoughts regarding the project and admitted that he was extremely hesitant to take on such a large undertaking.

“I’m a British boy who’s very proud of my roots,” the star admitted during a candid heart-to-heart with the interviewer.

But at the end of the day, it was his partner Katy Perry who managed to convince him. “Katy saw one bit of it and was like, ‘You’ve got to do this. This is genius’,” the actor explained at the time.

He also added that he didn’t know Prince Harry back when he initially signed off on the contract, “This guy is so nice, and I think he’s got a great sense of humour. I hope he maintains that through this because they’re sort of on a pedestal.”

“We’re showing real adoration to them in one form or another. I try to justify it, because quite frankly, if I’m honest, it’s not like me to poke fun at anyone but it is done with affection.”

