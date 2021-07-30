 
Friday Jul 30 2021
Indian woman allegedly raped by taxi driver on her way home from work

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Image representation. File
  • Victim was allegedly raped on her way back home from work.
  • Taxi driver drove the victim to an isolated spot and raped her.
  • Victim was asked to leave the rear seats for other passengers.

GURUGRAM: An Indian woman was allegedly raped inside a taxi by its driver in Gurgaon city, officially known as Gurugram, located in the north of Haryana state, Zee News reported.

The victim is said to be an employee of an apparel brand outlet at a renowned shopping mall in Gurugram. She was returning home after work when the tragedic incident occurred. 

Per the report, the Gurugram police spokesperson told The Hindustan Times said while narrating the unfortunate incident that the taxi driver, who the victim had signalled to stop on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, allegedly asked her to sit on the front seat.

The publication cited the spokesperson’s as saying: “The driver told the victim that he was going to transport other passengers to Delhi so she should leave the passenger seats for them.”

The driver drove the victim to a deserted spot soon after she boarded the taxi and raped her, said the police spokesperson, adding that following the gruesome act, the driver dropped the victim near Aya Nagar border and fled.

Other media reports also seconded the statement given on the police’s behalf.

The victim reported the tragedy at the relevant police station on Friday, July 30, following which a first information report (FIR) was registered and the victim was sent for a medical examination, read the report.

