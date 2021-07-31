Joe Biden decides to appoint Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan as religious freedom commission chief





US President Joe Biden decides to appoint Khizr Khan as head of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom

Joe Biden decides to appoint Khizr Khan as Commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom

"Today's announcement underscores the president's commitment to build an administration that reflects people of all faiths," says WH.

The White House recognized Khan as "an advocate for religious freedom as a core element of human dignity."

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden has decided to appoint Khizr Khan, a US citizen of Pakistani origin, as head of United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, said White House Friday.

According to a statement issued by the White House, Khizr Khan will be appointed as Commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Khizr Khan had endorsed Joe Biden during the presidential elections last year in the US.

According to CNN, the White House recognized Khan as "an advocate for religious freedom as a core element of human dignity."

“Khizr Khan devotes a substantial amount of his time to providing legal services to veterans, men and women serving in uniform, and their families."



"Today's announcement underscores the president's commitment to build an Administration that looks like America and reflects people of all faiths," said White House, CNN reported.

First federal Muslim woman prosecutor in US

Earlier in January 2021, It had just been a week since President Joe Biden took over from Donald Trump and America had seen several firsts during this short time.

The administration had made another record as it appointed the first Muslim woman attorney in the US by naming Pakistani-born Saima Mohsin as the acting US attorney for Michigan's Eastern District.

Mohsin had taken charge of the post in an acting capacity following the resignation of incumbent Matthew Schneider. The prosecutor had resigned shortly after President Biden had sworn into office.