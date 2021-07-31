 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
AAGENCIES

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk losing US dream without royal branding

By
AAGENCIES

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly stuck in a cycle of potentially spilling royal secrets if they wish to maintain royal branding.

The claim was been brought forward by royal commentator Emily Andrews during her Channel 5 documentary Meghan at 40: The Climb to Power.

“Because of the royal brand they can get all these multimillion dollar deals but the problem with that is they have to keep reminding everyone that they're royal and to do so that involves giving more and more away. They have to talk about more private moments.”

However, royal historian Ed Owens argues that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s desire to ‘thrive not survive’ in the US has forced them to take a U-turn and reevaluate their relationship with the media.

He claims, “Harry and Meghan have consistently argued that they don't have sufficient privacy, that they're lives are difficult and burdensome because of the glare of the media.”

“Then they go to the US and this narrative continues until they suddenly open up about everything by agreeing to an interview with Oprah Winfrey.”

“Suddenly this idea of privacy goes completely out of the window. Instead they are opening up very publicly knowing that millions of people are going to see and get a glimpse of the inside story behind the separation of Harry and Meghan and the house of Windsor.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s memoir to cause ‘major uproar’ amid ex-girlfriend circle

Prince Harry’s memoir to cause ‘major uproar’ amid ex-girlfriend circle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s biggest branding threat exposed: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s biggest branding threat exposed: report
Sarah Ferguson weighs in on Meghan Markle’s explosive royal exit

Sarah Ferguson weighs in on Meghan Markle’s explosive royal exit
Sarah Ferguson addresses her for her younger self: ‘Learn to seek help’

Sarah Ferguson addresses her for her younger self: ‘Learn to seek help’
Princess Diana would have followed in Harry's footsteps with bombshell tell-all

Princess Diana would have followed in Harry's footsteps with bombshell tell-all
Advocacy groups defend Scarlett Johansson amid lawsuit with Disney

Advocacy groups defend Scarlett Johansson amid lawsuit with Disney
Bob Dylan wins lawsuit filed by 'Hurricane' co-writer

Bob Dylan wins lawsuit filed by 'Hurricane' co-writer

Matt Damon's 'Stillwater' under fire for benefiting off Amanda Knox's story

Matt Damon's 'Stillwater' under fire for benefiting off Amanda Knox's story
Scarlett Johansson’s agent calls out Disney for ‘weaponzing her success’

Scarlett Johansson’s agent calls out Disney for ‘weaponzing her success’
Kate Middleton bars usage of which common word by children's nanny?

Kate Middleton bars usage of which common word by children's nanny?

Hailey Bieber reacts to Billie Eilish's new album 'Happier Than Ever'

Hailey Bieber reacts to Billie Eilish's new album 'Happier Than Ever'
Elton John criticised for calling out DaBaby and ignoring his friend Eminem songs

Elton John criticised for calling out DaBaby and ignoring his friend Eminem songs

Latest

view all