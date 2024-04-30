Julia Fox adds Kanye West to her trash list

Julia Fox has multiple exes and she does not remember them fondly but for Kanye West, the model holds a special disgust.



It comes to light in a Cosmopolitan video where she was asked to reveal her "most cringe" past partner.

Boldly, the Uncut Gems star said, "All of them, guys. They’re all really embarrassing. From my baby daddy…to the other one…,” she said in an indirect reference to the Chicago rapstar whom she dated for two months.

Earlier, the mother-of-one said she regretted her brief yet public romance with the Grammy winner explaining, "I mean, I think we all know what it is. Dating [Kanye] for a month—one month. That's why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere."

She further added her identity is strong enough to stand on its own regardless of any association with someone for fame.

"I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry. They're only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy's partner. But regardless, either way, it becomes their identity,” she added.