Prince Harry gets rush of defense amid Kate Middleton's cancer: ‘He's n ot a beast'

Prince Harry gets rush of defense amid Kate Middleton's cancer: ‘He's not a beast'

Prince Harry has just found himself being defended by a former Olympian who believes the attention right now should shift from the Duke, to something more like The Invictus Games.

All of this has been brought to light by former Olympian Akabusi.

He weighed in on everything while speaking to GB News’ Isabel.

The conversation was prompted when Ms Isabel made the comment that “everyone takes a view [on his personal life] because he did the Oprah interview, he's taken slingshots at Kate, we know Kate's ill, people feel protective over William and Kate, don't they?”

“People are invested in it. But, I agree it'd be nice if we didn't talk about it.”

Responding to this Mr Akabusi said, “I'm sure he's given his condolences to his sister-in-law. Come on, he's not a beast.”

“But let's not talk about that next week. It's the Invictus Games, ten years. He's the flagship of all those brave soldiers who got maimed in different places and are competing at the highest level.”