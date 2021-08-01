Riyadh: Police arrest four for pranking people in public places

Riyadh police have arrested four suspects for pranking people in public places. Photo: Al-Arabia News.

RIYADH: Police have arrested at least four people for pranking citizens in public places while wearing scary gorilla masks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Al-Arabia News reported Saturday, citing the Saudi Press Agency.

Riyadh Police spokesperson Major Khaled al-Kraidis said that the police traced and arrested the suspects after their videos went viral on social media.

In the videos, the suspects could be seen wearing scary gorilla masks and chasing and frightening people around the streets of Riyadh.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the men were identified as Saudi citizens between the ages of 20 and 30.

The concerned authorities took legal action against them and have referred their case to the public prosecution, the publication added.