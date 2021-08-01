Jessica Alba weighs in on relationship with husband Cash Warren

American actor Jessica Alba recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her relationship with husband Cash Warren.

The singer wore her heart on her sleeve during her interview witg Katherine Schwarzenegger, on her 'Instagram show, Before, During and After Baby.



There she was quoted saying, “It's all rosy for 2 1/2 years. But then after that, you become roommates. You're just going through the motions. You have the responsibilities. It's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?”

“We have, like, obviously the friendship, the comfort of, like, 'you're not going anywhere,' and so sometimes you don't treat those people the best, right.”

“You don't consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people's feelings. So that is something that I think is a constant one to work on.”

However, it was the moment she embraced motherhood that the idea of vulnerability started becoming more possible. “I feel like I didn't really understand the nooks and crannies of the complexity of feelings and relationship dynamics. There wasn't a lot of space held for vulnerability.”