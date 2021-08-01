 
Sunday Aug 01 2021
Johnny Depp remains silent as fans congratulate him for winning case against Amber Heard

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Johnny Depp has amassed more than 10.8 million followers on Instagram within a year after joining the Facebook-owned platform.

The actor, who often shares his pictures and videos on Instagram, chose not to  use the app to react to a latest ruling from a New York judge. 

The comment section of his last post was flooded by congratulatory messages from his fans after media reports said that the actor has won a legal battle with his former wife Amber Heard, according to US media.

According to reports, the actor has been granted a motion to establish whether or not the "Aquaman" actress donated her $7 million divorce settlement to a charity.

The ruling,given by a judge in New York, said American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) must provide documentation that confirms whether Amber Heard gave the non-profit organisation a donation from the $7 million she received in her divorce settlement from Depp as well as the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

“Mr. Depp is most gratified by the Court’s decision," Depp's attorney told USA TODAY.


