Sunday Aug 01 2021
Orlando Bloom addresses ‘maliciousness’ of ‘The Prince’ satire: ‘Prince Harry knows’

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Orlando Bloom has finally issued a statement, allegedly debunking the ‘maliciousness’ of the HBO Max’s The Prince.

The actor aired his thoughts during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and was quoted saying, “[It’s not] intended to be.”

“He’s really got his finger on the pulse, Gary. He’s so smart and so zeitgeisty. I rolled the dice on it, but I’m going to have to mention it to Prince Harry when I next see him, because I’m not going to be able to not. Oddly, I’m sure I’m going to see him at some point, just because of the nature of the universe, it always throws people together.”

For those unversed, the actor voices one of the main characters in The Prince.

The entire series is a satirical piece highlighting the life of the British royal family and features many notable members including Queen Elizabeth, the late Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle etc.

Shortly after news of its upcoming release broke out on social media, the parody of 8-year-old royal Prince George garnered the wrath of social media users who believed “children should be off limits.”

