Monday Aug 02 2021
Reuters

Afghan president blames country's 'deteriorating' situation on US withdrawal

Reuters

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a news conference in Kabul. Reuters
  • Ghani says Afghanistan has had an unexpected situation in the last three months.
  • No progress made in peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban.
  • Taliban reject Ghani’s claims, saying lies cannot prolong Ghani's tenure.

KABUL: President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani on Monday blamed Afghanistan's fast-deteriorating security situation on a "sudden" decision by the United States (US) to withdraw its troops, but said his government had a plan to bring conditions under control within six months.

"The current situation is due to a sudden decision on the withdrawal of the international troops," said Ghani while addressing a joint session at the Afghan Parliament.

According to Ghani, the country has had an unexpected situation in the last three months.

Though, said the president, a United States supported security plan is available to the Afghan government for bringing the situation under control within six months.

He said that the Taliban would not move towards peace unless the worsening security situation was curbed.

“Peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators started last year in the Qatari capital of Doha, but have not made any substantive progress despite a few rounds,” told Ghani.

He claimed that the two sides committed to speeding up the talks at a recent meeting in Doha between a high-level Afghan political delegation and the Taliban.

It was time the Taliban and the Afghan government accepted each other and moved towards a peaceful solution, he added.

Besides, the Taliban reject Ghani’s blames.

"Declarations of war, accusations and lies cannot prolong Ghani's tenure; his time has run out, God willing," said the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid in a post on Twitter. 

