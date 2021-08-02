 
pakistan
Monday Aug 02 2021
SHOs can now take action against violators of coronavirus SOPs

Monday Aug 02, 2021

A policeman orders shopkeepers to close their shops after authorities imposed evening lockdowns amidst rising COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Karachi on July 26, 2021 — AFP/File
  • Powers were earlier restricted to deputy, assistant commissioners.
  • SHOs can take action against violations at offices, industries, shops.
  • Powers granted under Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014.

Station house officers (SHO) in Sindh can now take action against people violating coronavirus standard operation procedures (SOPs), a notification from the province's home department said Monday.

In the amended notification, the home department said police inspectors could take action against those involved in violating the SOP at offices, industries, and shops.

The police officials have been allowed to take action under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014, the notification said.

The powers were earlier restricted to deputy and assistant commissioners.

“Beside Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Labour Officers concerned as well as personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies not below the rank of Inspector Police (or equivalent rank for other LEAs), the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and Officers Incharge of Police Stations are also empowered under section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (The Sindh Act VII of 2015) to take any legal action on any act in contravention of this (original/amended) order or directions/notices issued thereunder and including action under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860," it said.

The development comes after the Sindh government had imposed province-wide restrictions to curb coronavirus following a surge in cases due to the Delta variant.

