Guns N’ Roses release first covid-era show ‘November Rain’

Monday Aug 02 2021
Monday Aug 02, 2021

Guns N’ Roses have finally released their first ever covid-era performance with November Rain.

The performance was held at the Hershey Park Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania and included a standard setlist from Slash and Duff McKagan.

The concert included performances of Dead Horse, a cover of Velvet Revolver’s Slither and even Welcome to the Jungle.

Check it out below:

This is the very first performance Guns N’ Roses have done since 2008’s Chinese Democracy and during a 2020 interview, singer Slash got candid about a jump in his motivation during the enforced lockdown.

According to Cleveland he was quoted saying at the time, “The first month of the pandemic, when we were first getting knowledgeable about what we were dealing with and there was the whole lockdown going on, I spent a lot of that time just hanging out with the missus and reading and stuff, outside, just waiting to see what was gonna happen. But that only last for so long, and then I was like, ‘I got to get to work!’”


