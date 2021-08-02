Suspect's DNA matches samples in 6-year-old girl's rape, murder case in Korangi

A six-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Karachi's Korangi area. Representational File image.

The deceased girl was found wrapped in a thick mat.

Preliminary medical report found that the girl was raped before being murdered.

The suspect confessed to raping and killing the minor girl.

KARACHI: The DNA of accused Zakir, the suspect in the alleged rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in the metropolis' Korangi area have matched the samples taken during the probe.

The deceased girl was found wrapped in a thick mat at 6am last week.

The autopsy report of the girl suggested that she was raped and her neck was broken, said the investigation officers.

According to the police, Zakir, who is a rickshaw driver, has confessed to raping and killing the minor girl.

The police had cited Zakir’s confessional statement as saying that he carried the girl in his rickshaw at around 11.30pm on the night of July 27, and raped her at the site of a Sunday bazaar, present at an hour-long distance from the spot where he picked the girl up.

Murtaza Wahab lauds police for swift action

Meanwhile, Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab appreciated Korangi Police of solving the case swiftly. He said that he hopes that the ‘rapist’ gets strict penalisation for the heinous act.

In a video statement issued over the matter, Wahab said that everyone has to play their role as an element of the society and keep a keen eye on their surroundings so that no more such cases occur.

He offered his condolences to the victim’s parents and said that he was deeply aggrieved over the loss.

The rape and murder

The six-year-old was raped and killed in Karachi last week. Her body was found in a dumpster in the city, SSP Korangi Shahjahan Khan had said.

The police official said doctors in the preliminary medical report found that the girl, who lived in Korangi, was raped before being murdered.

SSP Khan said the girl came out of her house to play at 9pm the night before during a power outage in her area, but when she did not come back home, the family approached the police and registered a case, at around 12am.