North West, Penelope Disick sell outdoor lemonade, jewelry over the weekend

North West and Penelope Disick are already following the footsteps of their entrepreneur mothers.

Daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North, joined hands with cousins Penelope, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, for selling lemonade and jewelry over the weekend.

The little businesswomen were also accompanied by Penelope's brothers Mason and Reign.

Their latest pop-up shop was documented by aunt Khloe Kardashian on her Instagram.

"So look what I came across," Khloé said. "What's the sales pitch! Tell me what you're doing here!"

She then panned her camera to the sign reading $3 glasses of lemonade and the bracelets, that retailed "between $10 and $20."

"You guys made these?" she was excitedly asked her nieces before buying a bracelet of her own.



