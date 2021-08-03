 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Reuters

UAE set to lift ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, other countries

By
Reuters

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2021. —Reuters/File
Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2021. —Reuters/File

  • UAE will lift a ban on transit passenger traffic from August 5. 
  • UAE has banned passengers from many countries for several months.
  • The transit ban had also included Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Uganda.

DUBAI: The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday the United Arab Emirates will lift a ban on transit passenger traffic from India, Pakistan, Nigeria, and other countries from August 5. 

The UAE, a major international travel hub, has banned passengers from many South Asian and African countries for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related items

NCEMA said on Twitter that passengers travelling from countries where flights had been suspended would be able to transit through its airports from Thursday as long as they present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours prior to departure.

Final destination approval would also have to be provided, the authority said, adding that UAE departure airports would arrange separate lounges for transiting passengers.

The transit ban had also included Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Uganda.

NCEMA said that a ban on entry to the UAE for passengers from these countries would also be lifted for those with valid residencies and who are certified by Emirati authorities as fully vaccinated.

However, they would need to apply for online entry permits prior to travelling and would need to present a negative PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure.

Those working in the medical, educational or government sectors in the Gulf Arab state, as well as those studying or completing medical treatment in the UAE, would be exempt from the vaccination requirement as would humanitarian cases.

More From World:

Narendra Modi under pressure to 'reset' Kashmir, anti-Muslim policies

Narendra Modi under pressure to 'reset' Kashmir, anti-Muslim policies
Court finalises divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda

Court finalises divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda
Turkey announces mandatory 10-day quarantine on arrival for Pakistani travellers

Turkey announces mandatory 10-day quarantine on arrival for Pakistani travellers

UK court orders NAB to pay around £920,000 to Broadsheet LLC or face action

UK court orders NAB to pay around £920,000 to Broadsheet LLC or face action
Doctors say Delta variant spreads 'like wildfire' as they closely study it

Doctors say Delta variant spreads 'like wildfire' as they closely study it
Israel's top court holds hearing on Sheikh Jarrah evictions

Israel's top court holds hearing on Sheikh Jarrah evictions
Boy writes with his toes, passes grade 12 exams with 70% marks

Boy writes with his toes, passes grade 12 exams with 70% marks

Combining AstraZeneca, mRNA coronavirus vaccines is effective: study

Combining AstraZeneca, mRNA coronavirus vaccines is effective: study
US to take in thousands more Afghan refugees under Priority Two programme

US to take in thousands more Afghan refugees under Priority Two programme
Afghan president blames country's 'deteriorating' situation on US withdrawal

Afghan president blames country's 'deteriorating' situation on US withdrawal
UK, Japan, Israel plan booster jabs of COVID-19 vaccine

UK, Japan, Israel plan booster jabs of COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH: Post-pandemic separation from owners is a dog's life

WATCH: Post-pandemic separation from owners is a dog's life

Latest

view all