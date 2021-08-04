 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem qualifies for final javelin throw competition

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan in action during Tokyo Olympics 2020. -REUTERS
Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan in action during Tokyo Olympics 2020. -REUTERS
  • Arshad Nadeem qualifies for the final javelin competition. 
  • He is the first-ever Pakistani athlete to qualify for the final of any track and field event in the Olympics
  • He is considered one of the finest javelin throwers in South Asia.

KARACHI: It was a morning Pakistan Athletics will remember for long as Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem created history on Wednesday when he qualified for the final of javelin throw competition in the Tokyo Olympics.

Arahad Nadeem is the first-ever Pakistani athlete to qualify for the final of any track and field event in the Olympics.

He was placed in group B for the contest in which the athlete had to throw a minimum of 83.5m to directly qualify for the final. Only six athletes could do so, and Arshad was one of them while the rest of the six athletes advanced to the finals on basis of their respective farthest throw.

Related items

In his first attempt, the 24-year-old Pakistani athlete could reach the 78.5m mark but in the second attempt, Arshad created history with a throw of 85.16m that also placed him on top of group B.

This was overall the third-best throw in the contest after India’s Neeraj Chopra (86.65m) and Germany’s Johannes Vetter (85.64m).

Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem qualifies for final javelin throw competition

This is also Arshad’s third-best throw in a competition.

Earlier this year, Arshad threw the javelin to a distance of 86.39m for his personal best and a national record during the Imam Reza championship in Iran. Earlier in 2019, he threw 86.29m at South Asian Games in Nepal.

So, one can safely say that Arshad’s best is yet to come and hope that the best comes at the final on 7th August, which is scheduled to commence at 4:00pm Pakistan time. 

Pakistani athlete will also have his eyes on a medal on Saturday as he’s being considered as a potential hope to end the country’s Olympic medal drought.

Arshad’s main competitors will be India’s Neeraj Chopra and Germany’s Johannes Vetter. The fact that some of the best javelin throwers couldn’t make it to the final.

Among them are Julius Yego (PB 92.72m), Chao-Tsun Cheng (PB 91.36m), Keshorn Walcott (PB 90.16m), Marcin Krukowski (PB 89.55m) Bernhard Seifert (PB 89.06m) and Anderson Peters (PB 87.31m).

Arshad, who once wanted to be a cricketer, had said prior to Olympics, had said that he would be eyeing a 90m throw in Olympics.

It is worth mentioning that the World Record for Olympics in Javelin throw is 90.57m by Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen.

More From Sports:

Ban vs Aus: Bangladesh surprise Australia in first T20 to claim unlikely win

Ban vs Aus: Bangladesh surprise Australia in first T20 to claim unlikely win
Pak vs WI: Pakistan win rain-affected T20 series 1-0 against West Indies

Pak vs WI: Pakistan win rain-affected T20 series 1-0 against West Indies
Britain's first hijab-wearing cricketer wants to be an inspiration for Muslim girls

Britain's first hijab-wearing cricketer wants to be an inspiration for Muslim girls
England's tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2023

England's tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2023
Pak vs WI: Wary of rain, Pakistan and West Indies to clash in 4th T20I today

Pak vs WI: Wary of rain, Pakistan and West Indies to clash in 4th T20I today
'I'm going to kill you': When Shoaib Akhtar terrorised Brett Lee

'I'm going to kill you': When Shoaib Akhtar terrorised Brett Lee
Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan's last surviving athlete Arshad Nadeem to be in action tomorrow

Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan's last surviving athlete Arshad Nadeem to be in action tomorrow
'Free marketing': BCCI ended up giving KPL a boost while trying to disrupt it

'Free marketing': BCCI ended up giving KPL a boost while trying to disrupt it
FM Qureshi asks India to reconsider stance about Kashmir Premier League

FM Qureshi asks India to reconsider stance about Kashmir Premier League
Pak v WI: Azam Khan declared fit for 4th T20I against West Indies

Pak v WI: Azam Khan declared fit for 4th T20I against West Indies
Pak vs WI: Watch Pakistan's training session ahead of final T20I against West Indies

Pak vs WI: Watch Pakistan's training session ahead of final T20I against West Indies

WATCH: Welsh Fire's Katie George takes superb catch against Oval Invincibles at The Hundred

WATCH: Welsh Fire's Katie George takes superb catch against Oval Invincibles at The Hundred

Latest

view all