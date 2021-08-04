Selena Gomez hits back at ‘The Good Fight’ for mocking her organ transplant

American singer Selena Gomez has responded to an insensitive joke about her organ transplant in The Good Fight.

The former Disney star, 29, clapped back at a scene on the TV show where her surgery was brought up during a scene last month.

Responding to that, Gomez turned to her social media and wrote: "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently.”

"I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air,” she went on to say.

"My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor,” she added.