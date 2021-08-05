Bride pulls off prank during wedding photoshoot, pushes groom, photographer into pool

Screengrab of the wedding-prank video shared by hepgul5 on Instagram.

The video made rounds on social media after being shared on Instagram.



Newly-wedded couple first seemed failing at posing for a picture.

Bride rejoices with satisfaction over her mischief.

Celebrations seem incomplete without some amusement and a little mischief which make the moments memorable. The notion was verified by the video of a bride pulling off a prank on her newly-wedded husband and even the photographer during her wedding photoshoot, reported India.com on Wednesday.

The video shared by an Instagram user, later made rounds on social media, where the bride was seen pushing the groom and a photographer into a pool of water, said the publication.

This wedding-prank clip showed the bride and the groom standing on a stage set up in the middle of a pool. Both try to pose for a picture, but they seemed failing at posing the way their cameraman wanted.

The scene follows with the photographer ascending to the stage and trying to guide the groom to hold his bride for a romantic pose but to their surprise, the mischievous bride pushes them both into the water within a blink of eye. The bride is seen rejoicing with satisfaction while the ones drenched in water stare at her in wonder.





