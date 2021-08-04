 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney ignores Duchess of Sussex on her birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Meghan Markles friend Jessica Mulroney ignores Duchess of Sussex on her birthday

Meghan Markle is celebrating her 40th birthday today (Thursday). The Duchess of Sussex received birthday wishes from the members of the British royal family and thousands of fans on social media websites.

Meghan's friend Jessica Mulroney, a Canadian fashion stylist, has remained silent on social media and avoided using her Instagram to wish her pal.

Some fans of the Duchess of Sussex believe that the women are longer friends.

They were of the view that Jess may no longer friends with Duchess of Sussex as they referred to  a cryptic passage posted to her Instagram stories recently.

"Life changes. you lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone, And then, without even realizing, those pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror," Jessica had written to her Insta story.

Some people believe that Meghan Markle has distanced herself from Jessica.

More From Entertainment:

Clarence House shares throwback picture of Prince Charles with his grandmother

Clarence House shares throwback picture of Prince Charles with his grandmother

Eagle eyed fans spot Lilibet's photo in Meghan Markle’s birthday video

Eagle eyed fans spot Lilibet's photo in Meghan Markle’s birthday video
Margot Robbie's 'The Suicide Squad' makes a comeback

Margot Robbie's 'The Suicide Squad' makes a comeback
Simone Biles may compete in Paris Olympic Games in 2024

Simone Biles may compete in Paris Olympic Games in 2024

Kristen Bell weighs in on the bath controversy: 'It's just biology'

Kristen Bell weighs in on the bath controversy: 'It's just biology'
Kathy Griffin issues post-surgical update after lung cancer surgery

Kathy Griffin issues post-surgical update after lung cancer surgery
Camila Cabello reminisces over ‘liberating’ body positive TikTok

Camila Cabello reminisces over ‘liberating’ body positive TikTok
'What's wrong with The Rock's abs?': Dwayne Johnson makes comes clean

'What's wrong with The Rock's abs?': Dwayne Johnson makes comes clean
Camila Cabello addresses the need for social media detox days

Camila Cabello addresses the need for social media detox days
Emma Roberts touches on the ‘polarizing’ negatives of social media

Emma Roberts touches on the ‘polarizing’ negatives of social media
Meghan Markle releases video to promote new initiative on 40th birthday

Meghan Markle releases video to promote new initiative on 40th birthday

Latest

view all