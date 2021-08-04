Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney ignores Duchess of Sussex on her birthday

Meghan Markle is celebrating her 40th birthday today (Thursday). The Duchess of Sussex received birthday wishes from the members of the British royal family and thousands of fans on social media websites.

Meghan's friend Jessica Mulroney, a Canadian fashion stylist, has remained silent on social media and avoided using her Instagram to wish her pal.

Some fans of the Duchess of Sussex believe that the women are longer friends.

They were of the view that Jess may no longer friends with Duchess of Sussex as they referred to a cryptic passage posted to her Instagram stories recently.

"Life changes. you lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone, And then, without even realizing, those pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror," Jessica had written to her Insta story.

Some people believe that Meghan Markle has distanced herself from Jessica.