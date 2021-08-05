 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
AFP

New Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to take oath today

By
AFP

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi waves after casting his ballot for presidential election, in Tehran, on June 18, 2021. -AFP
Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi waves after casting his ballot for presidential election, in Tehran, on June 18, 2021. -AFP

  • Ebrahim Raisi takes over from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. 
  • Iran has been grappling with a deep economic crisis after Trump torpedoed the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.
  • Iran currently battling Middle East's deadliest outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic to date. 

New Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will be sworn in today (Thursday) with a looming health crisis, difficult negotiations over the country's nuclear programme and other issues awaiting his attention. 

The former judiciary chief officially began his four-year mandate on Tuesday when he was inaugurated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Raisi takes over from Hassan Rouhani, whose landmark achievement during his two-term presidency was the 2015 nuclear agreement between the Iran and six world powers.

Raisi, who won office in a June 18 election marked by record abstention after many heavyweights were barred from standing, is set to be sworn in before parliament at 5:00 pm (1230 GMT).

Traffic limitations are to be imposed on streets around the parliament and flights suspended for two and a half hours in Tehran and the adjacent provinces of Alborz and Qazvin, state TV said.

Iran has been grappling with a deep economic and social crisis following former president Donald Trump's decision to unilaterally withdraw the US from the nuclear deal in 2018 and impose crushing sanctions.

In response, Tehran pulled back from most of its main commitments in the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

"We believe the people's economic position is unfavourable, both because of the hostility of our enemies and because of the shortcomings and problems inside the country," Raisi said on Tuesday.

His new government would seek to lift "oppressive" sanctions, but would "not tie the nation's standard of living to the will of foreigners", he added.

The 60-year-old faces warnings to Iran from the United States, Britain and Israel over a deadly tanker attack last week, for which Tehran denies responsibility.

Iran is also battling the Middle East's deadliest outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than four million cases and upwards of 92,000 deaths.

Nuclear talks 

Iranian media outlets said Raisi was also expected to present his proposed cabinet line-up ahead of a two-week deadline to do so.

State media said several foreign officials had arrived in Tehran to attend Thursday's ceremony, including the presidents of Iraq and Afghanistan and parliament speakers from Russia, South Africa and Syria, among others.

European Union diplomat and nuclear deal negotiator Enrique Mora, who met Iran's outgoing Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Wednesday, is among representatives from the bloc who arrived in Iran's capital, according to the agency.

Six rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and world powers were held in Vienna between April and June in an attempt to revive the accord. The last round concluded on June 20, with no date set for another.

Raisi's presidency is due to consolidate power in the hands of conservatives following their 2020 parliamentary election victory, which was marked by the disqualification of thousands of reformist or moderate candidates.

The new president got to work on Wednesday, chairing a coronavirus task force meeting and also seeing ministers from the Rouhani administration, the presidency said.

'Multiple challenges'

The new president will have his work cut out for him on several fronts, several Iranian newspapers noted after his inauguration.

US sanctions have choked Iran and its vital oil exports, and the economy contracted by more than 6% in both 2018 and 2019.

Raisi will have to "face multiple challenges due to the high number of problems", an editorial in the Kayhan newspaper said Wednesday, including "unprecedented inflation", steep housing prices, a private-sector recession and "corruption".

Javan called on the new government to "implement specific plans to resolve the urgent" problems.

It cited "water and electricity, basic products and vaccinations" as among issues that need to be resolved in the short term.

Rolling blackouts began in Tehran and other large cities last month, with officials blaming the impact of drought on hydroelectric power generation as well as surging demand.

Demonstrators took to the streets of Khuzestan province in the southwest over water shortages.

Newspaper Shargh expressed the hope that "political games will make way for healthy intellectual rivalry and different discourse and voices" in the new government.

"That will only be possible by promoting press and media freedom and great tolerance on the part of government members," it added.

More From World:

US rebuffs WHO call for moratorium on COVID-19 booster shots

US rebuffs WHO call for moratorium on COVID-19 booster shots
Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong congratulates newly appointed SAPM on CPEC Affairs

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong congratulates newly appointed SAPM on CPEC Affairs
16 die as lighting strikes wedding in Bangladesh

16 die as lighting strikes wedding in Bangladesh
WHO seeks to halt coronavirus vaccine boosters in favour of unvaccinated

WHO seeks to halt coronavirus vaccine boosters in favour of unvaccinated
How do the Afghan forces and the Taliban compare?

How do the Afghan forces and the Taliban compare?
UK multi-millionaire becomes AJK assembly member on overseas seat

UK multi-millionaire becomes AJK assembly member on overseas seat
Bride pulls off prank during wedding photoshoot, pushes groom, photographer into pool

Bride pulls off prank during wedding photoshoot, pushes groom, photographer into pool
Travellers vaccinated with Sinopharm, Sinovac can enter Saudi Arabia after booster shot

Travellers vaccinated with Sinopharm, Sinovac can enter Saudi Arabia after booster shot
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa ranks 50th on 'world's most beautiful buildings' list

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa ranks 50th on 'world's most beautiful buildings' list

Telegram introduces new animations feature for the messaging app

Telegram introduces new animations feature for the messaging app
New AJK Prime Minister’s son is Labour party's councillor for London

New AJK Prime Minister’s son is Labour party's councillor for London
Barbie debuts doll in likeness of British COVID-19 vaccine developer

Barbie debuts doll in likeness of British COVID-19 vaccine developer

Latest

view all