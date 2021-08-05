KPL 2021 'not only for youngsters', says Shoaib Malik

Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik speaks about the Kashmir Premier League in Muzaffarabad, on August 5, 2021. — Twitter

Shoaib Malik says KPL a learning opportunity for all players.

All-rounder hopes KPL achieves great success.

"There's one thing I can guarantee — this tournament is going to be great," he says.



Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik said the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021 presents "a great opportunity" for youngsters and experienced cricketers alike.

"This is a great opportunity for the Kashmiri players, and for us, as we get to play with them and learn from them [...] the learning process never ends," Malik said in a video message on Thursday.

The all-rounder hoped the league achieves great success and players get to learn a lot from it.

"Keep supporting all the teams, watch all the matches in the stadium, and there's one thing I can guarantee — this tournament is going to be great," he added.



The KPL has gained international attention after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s attempts to ask players and other staff not to participate in the tournament, and going as far as asking the International Cricket Council to not recognise it. The ICC in response said it would do no such thing as the KPL does not fall in its jurisdiction.

With only one day left to go till the KPL kicks off for the first time, organisers have pushed the envelope for its coverage.

Sources informed Geo News that five pitches at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium are being prepared to host the KPL action. To broadcast the league, 22 high-definition cameras will be used, along with state-of-the-art floodlights.

LED Flex technology will also be used for the KPL matches for the first time in Pakistan. Sources informed Geo News that the technology has only been used in matches played in England before.

Drone cameras will also be used to ensure quality in the KPL coverage, revealed sources, adding that the league's production will be modeled after the Pakistan Super League production.