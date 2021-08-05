Sindh govt imposes ban on pillion riding in Karachi on Ashura

Ban on pillion riding has been imposed for Ashura days. File photo

Ban on pillion riding has been imposed as a partial modification of previous orders.

Modified orders shall be applicable for the 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The ban, imposed as part of lockdown restrictions, was lifted last Saturday.

KARACHI: Sindh Home Department has imposed a ban on pillion riding in the city for the upcoming days of Muharram.

In a notification issued here on Thursday, the Home Department announced that a ban on pillion riding has been imposed as a partial modification of a notification, permitting two people riding a motorcycle, which was issued last Saturday.

According to the notification, the modified orders shall be applicable for the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram.

“In continuation and partial modification of this department’s notification of even number dated, 28-7-2021, the ban on pillion riding for Karachi Division shall be for 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram 1443 A.H, 2021."

Copies of the notification, bearing the stamp of Additional Home Chief Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervez, were sent to the principal secretary to Sindh governor, principal secretary to Sindh CM, Pakistan Rangers Sindh's director-general, Sindh IGP, and other relevant sub-ordinate officials.



Sindh lifts ban on pillion riding



The Sindh government had decided to impose an immediate lockdown till August 8 as the province continues to battle the dangerous surge in COVID-19 infections, Geo News reported last Friday.

However, the ban on pillion riding, imposed as part of lockdown restrictions in the province, was lifted on Saturday, right after the lockdown went into effect.

"Restriction of pillion riding is waived-off," stated the notification issued by the Home Department Saturday.