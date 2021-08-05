Justice Qazi Faez Isa tests negative for coronavirus: sources

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court of Pakistan/File

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday, sources said, nearly two weeks after he had tested positive for COVID-19.



The sources said the doctors' team overseeing the judge's medical condition has discharged him — almost five days after he was admitted as his condition deteriorated.

The condition of both the judge and his wife, Sarina Isa, is stable, they added. Sarina had also tested positive for coronavirus along with the judge.

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate goes over 9%



Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 9.06% Thursday morning, marking the first time in nearly three months that the country has recorded an infection rate over 9%.

The country last recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 9.12% on May 10.

The National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) latest data showed a rapid increase in the number of daily cases and deaths and active cases as Pakistan continues its fight against a deadly fourth wave of the virus.





The NCOC reported 5,661 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours after 62,462 tests were taken.



Another 60 people died of the COVID-19, pushing the national death tally to 23,635. The number of active cases is 77,409.

The number of recovered patients stands at 952,616 and the total cases of the country are 1,053,660, NCOC's stats showed.