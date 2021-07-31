Justice Isa shifted to hospital for coronavirus treatment: sources

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court of Pakistan

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been shifted to a private hospital after his health deteriorated, a week after he tested positive for coronavirus, sources told Geo News on Saturday.

The sources said doctors took the decision after conducting a follow-up check on the Supreme Court judge.

The development comes just two days after the judge and his wife, Sarina Isa, were feeling "unwell", according to sources.

Following a decline in their health, doctors paid two visits to check up on them, the sources said.



According to the sources, Justice Isa had attended a two-and-a-half-hour judicial commission meeting, during which "he experienced sharp pain in his chest while speaking".

The judge's wife, Sarina Isa, was administered drips twice, the sources added.

Justice Isa and his wife tested positive for coronavirus on July 24, according to a statement from the court's deputy registrar.

"Their reports were issued by the National Institute of Health. They are quarantined at home and are under treatment, as per attached doctor’s report," the statement had said.

Pakistan's COVID-19 crisis getting worse

Pakistan's fight against coronavirus continues to get worse every day, with the country reporting nearly 5,000 daily cases Saturday morning.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre's latest numbers, 4,950 fresh infections were detected in the last 24 hours after 58,479 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

The positivity rate jumped to 8.64%.

The nationwide death toll from coronavirus now stands at 23,360 after 65 people lost their lives to the disease, while the number of recovered patients stands at 940,164 and the active cases of the country are 66,287, NCOC's stats showed.