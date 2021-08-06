Samantha Markle blasts Meghan Markle’s ‘unhealthy obsession with Diana’

Meghan Markle recently came under fire for having an allegedly ‘unhealthy obsession’ with Princess Diana, according to her half-sister Samantha Markle.



Ms. Markle made her claim during her interview with GB News and was quoted saying, “When this had all started, before the wedding, I looked at that and thought a lot of young girls fantasised about being princesses around the time of Princess Diana's life.”



“I didn't really pay attention to it, it wasn't until much later when I saw all of the photographs, the mimicry of Diana, of the gestures, wearing the same clothes and looking at a lot of evidence that Meghan knew a lot about the royals. She studied their lives and that is apparently where she wanted to be.”