 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Samantha Markle blasts Meghan Markle’s ‘unhealthy obsession with Diana’

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 06, 2021

Meghan Markle recently came under fire for having an allegedly ‘unhealthy obsession’ with Princess Diana, according to her half-sister Samantha Markle.

Ms. Markle made her claim during her interview with GB News and was quoted saying, “When this had all started, before the wedding, I looked at that and thought a lot of young girls fantasised about being princesses around the time of Princess Diana's life.”

“I didn't really pay attention to it, it wasn't until much later when I saw all of the photographs, the mimicry of Diana, of the gestures, wearing the same clothes and looking at a lot of evidence that Meghan knew a lot about the royals. She studied their lives and that is apparently where she wanted to be.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jimin details the exact moment fame started appearing ‘unreal’

BTS’ Jimin details the exact moment fame started appearing ‘unreal’
Daniel Radcliffe details characters he’d ‘love to bring to life’ in ‘Harry Potter’ reboot

Daniel Radcliffe details characters he’d ‘love to bring to life’ in ‘Harry Potter’ reboot
Jimin reacts to BTS’ ‘worrisome’ shift in language, concept

Jimin reacts to BTS’ ‘worrisome’ shift in language, concept
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle debugging master plan to be America’s new royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle debugging master plan to be America’s new royal family
Shakira shares 'Don't Wait Up Behind-The-Scene-Interview'

Shakira shares 'Don't Wait Up Behind-The-Scene-Interview'
Eminem reaches 48.5 million subscribers on YouTube

Eminem reaches 48.5 million subscribers on YouTube
Sarah Ferguson analyzes Prince Andrew’s ‘ability’ to serve as grandfather

Sarah Ferguson analyzes Prince Andrew’s ‘ability’ to serve as grandfather
Sarah Ferguson branded ‘failed opportunist’ for losing royal family’s trust

Sarah Ferguson branded ‘failed opportunist’ for losing royal family’s trust
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘openly discuss’ boarding school plans with Prince George

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘openly discuss’ boarding school plans with Prince George
Duchess Camilla spills anti-aging secrets for staying ‘supple’

Duchess Camilla spills anti-aging secrets for staying ‘supple’
Experts analyze parallels within Prince Harry, King Edward VIII’s memoir

Experts analyze parallels within Prince Harry, King Edward VIII’s memoir
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Megxit plans exposed: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Megxit plans exposed: report

Latest

view all