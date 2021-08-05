 
Thursday Aug 05 2021
Web Desk

Daniel Radcliffe details characters he’d ‘love to bring to life’ in ‘Harry Potter’ reboot

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Daniel Radcliffe recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his Harry Potter journey, as well as the characters he’d love to bring to life in future reboots.

The Harry Potter star got candid about his desires during his interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with host Josh Horowitz.

There he began by gushing over the entire series and even revealed which characters he wants to bring to life during a potential reboot.

He was quoted saying, “I would probably want to go with, like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin. Those were always the two characters that I was like, 'They're great'.”

Radcliffe also made another rib tickling revelation during the course of his interview and admitted, “Also, I'm obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes with those people, and they're some of my favorite memories. I thought those guys were really cool.”

